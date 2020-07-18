Qatar Airways Becomes First International Airline to Resume Flights to Maldives

Qatar Airways has become the first international airline to resume flights to the Maldives, with the first daily service touching down at Velana International Airport on July 15, marked with a water cannon salute. With the airline’s network never falling below 30 destinations throughout this crisis, Qatar Airways expects to expand its network to over 450 weekly flights to more than 70 destinations by the end of July.

With the resumption of services to the Maldives and Antalya and Bodrum in Turkey commencing next week, Qatar Airways’ growing network includes a number of popular summer holiday destinations that are open to visitors now.

Qatar Airways is one of the few global airlines to have never stopped flying throughout this crisis and continues to utilise its full fleet of 30 Boeing 787 and 49 Airbus A350 aircraft. Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance. For full terms and conditions visit qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.