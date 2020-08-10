Qatar Airways Extends Its African Flight Network by Resuming Operations in Kenya and Rwanda

Qatar's flag carrier, Qatar Airways, has bolstered its flight operations to Africa by resuming services in Nairobi in Kenya and Rwanda's largest and capital city, Kigali. The airline further announced it will operate 14 flights a week to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as well as three weekly flights to Kigali International Airport in Rwanda. In a press release, Qatar Airways has said it commenced flight operations to Nairobi for 15 years now. Flights to Kigali, on the other hand, began eight years ago, starting in 2012.

On resuming flights to the African states, Qatar CEO Al-Baker said, "Qatar Airways has been the most reliable airline during the pandemic and will continue to ensure its promised five-star service and hospitality is delivered across its network." "We hope to see many people come visit Kenya and Rwanda and explore the world’s stunning wildlife and more," he added.

Following the resumption of weekly flights to Kenya and Rwanda, Qatar Airways is also operating flights to eight locations in Africa. The remaining six include Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Tunis. Collectively, Qatar Airways is performing 33 weekly flights to Africa.

While other airlines halted services completely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways said it never dropped below 30 destinations. At this point, the airline has over 500 weekly flights to more than 75 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and as aforementioned, Africa. The airline claimed it also implemented advanced safety and hygiene measures onboard the flights as well as at the Hamad International Airport, which is its home and hub.

"Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew. The airline has introduced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew which includes gloves, face masks, safety glasses and a new protective gown that is fitted over their uniforms. A modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and the crew inflight has also been introduced," the airline said in its statement.

Besides, Qatar Airways passengers around the world are now provided with a complimentary protective kit in the form of a ziplock pouch that includes a single-use surgical mask, large disposal powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel. The airline said it has also introduced disposal face shields for adults and children. Furthermore, passengers travelling from Hamad International Airport will be handed face shields at check-in counters, while at other destinations, face shields will be given at boarding gates.