Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Thai Citizen Gives Birth to Baby Onboard

The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) for medical priority landing.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Thai Citizen Gives Birth to Baby Onboard
The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) for medical priority landing.

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok, Thailand made an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am on 4th February, 2020 after a 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother and baby are said to be fine and have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

A Kolkata Airport official said to ANI - "Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing."

Further details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram