Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Thai Citizen Gives Birth to Baby Onboard
The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) for medical priority landing.
The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) for medical priority landing.
A Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok, Thailand made an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am on 4th February, 2020 after a 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother and baby are said to be fine and have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.
#Correction Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Suvarnabhumi Airport* (Bangkok) made emergency landing at Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am today, after 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother&baby are fine; have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ehYJeR4zgU— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
A Kolkata Airport official said to ANI - "Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing."
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15