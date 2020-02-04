Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Thai Citizen Gives Birth to Baby Onboard

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok, Thailand made an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am on 4th February, 2020 after a 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother and baby are said to be fine and have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

#Correction Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Suvarnabhumi Airport* (Bangkok) made emergency landing at Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am today, after 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother&baby are fine; have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ehYJeR4zgU — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

A Kolkata Airport official said to ANI - "Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing."

Further details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.