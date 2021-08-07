Qatar Airways Ground 13 Airbus A350 Planes Over Fuselage Surface Paint Deterioration

Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. The state-owned Gulf airline said it had been told to ground the planes until “the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition."

Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. “With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator’s grounding of the jets.

Qatar Airways will not accept anything other than aircraft that continue to offer its customers the highest possible standard of safety and the best travel experience that they deserve. Qatar Airways expects Airbus to have established the root cause and permanently corrected the underlying condition to the satisfaction of Qatar Airways and our regulator before we take delivery of any further A350 aircraft,” he further added.

In addition to its regular checks to ensure the continued safety and security of its passengers and aircraft, Qatar Airways also said they continues to closely monitor the significant condition across its Airbus A350 fleet in which the fuselage surface below the paint is degrading at an accelerated rate.

With Inputs from Reuters

