Qatar Airways Offers 100,000 Free International Tickets to Honour Covid-19 Healthcare Professionals

In an extraordinary gesture and in honour of the International Nurses Day that is celebrated worldwide on May 12, Qatar Airways has announced that it would give away complimentary roundtrip airline tickets to 100,000 healthcare professionals who have put their lives at stake while curing tens of thousands of coronavirus patients across the globe.

“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said in an official statement. "Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world."

Healthcare professionals from every country in the world, including doctors, nurses, lab technicians and others will be eligible to win a pair of tickets. However, to ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will be allocated tickets based on the overall population size.

The healthcare professionals who are selected will be allowed to book up to two complimentary economy class roundtrip tickets - one for themselves and one for a guest or companion - to anywhere Qatar Airways operates. What's more, the frontline workers will also receive a 35% discount to any Qatar Duty-Free retail outlets at the airline's hub at the Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha. However, the tickets must be booked before 26 November, with travel valid until December 10, 2020.

“We have built a strong level of trust with passengers, governments, trade partners, and airports as a reliable partner during this crisis and we intend to continue delivering on this mission by acknowledging the incredible efforts of these heroes. Our crew and operation has never given up during these past three months, never abandoned hope or their mission to help people get home to their loved ones and we do not intend to do so now," the statement read.

The airline also said that the complimentary flights will be fully flexible with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees.

“United in dedication, we share our gratitude. Now it is our turn to give something back to those on the healthcare frontline. There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease.” Al-Baker added.

The offer which can be availed directly through the Qatar Airways website started on May 11 and will continue until May 18, over a seven-day period.

