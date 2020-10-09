Qatar Airways Opens Sale for 48 Hours Offering Discount Upto 30 Percent on Tickets Till Sept 2021

Qatar Airways has announced a special 48 hour sale for travellers offering fare discounts of up to 30 per cent or more for 48 hours for travel up to 30 September 2021. This special sale follows Qatar Airways’ giveaway of 21,000 complimentary tickets for teachers worldwide to thank them for their vital work in educating young people during the challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways became the largest international carrier during the last six months and the airline now operates over 650 flights to more than 90 destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways Area Sales Manager – South Asia Sub Continent, Karthik Viswanathan said: “With our special fares, now is the time for people to embrace their love of travelling once more, discovering all the world has to offer and creating new memories. At Qatar Airways, we invite passengers to rediscover the world together and return to what they have been missing, whether it is relaxing on a secluded beach, marvelling at remarkable urban skylines or wandering through breathtaking landscapes.”

Customers booking travel via company's website during this special sale period can also enjoy up to 20 per cent off online purchases for any pre-paid baggage, access to the Oryx and Al Mourjan lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Al Maha Meet and Assist services. Passengers will also receive free wi-fi on board until 2 January 2021.

Additionally, Qatar Airways is offering passengers flexible booking options, now available for all tickets booked before 31 December 2020. If passengers need to change their travel plans, they can hold their tickets for two years, benefit from unlimited date changes, or exchange their ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% extra value.

Passengers that have had their travel plans impacted by factors outside their control can change their original destination anywhere to within the same continental region for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members or within the same country or a 500 mile radius in the same continental region for non-members. They can also swap their ticket for Qmiles or refund their ticket with no fees applied.