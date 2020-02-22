Qatar Airways Sends 300 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to China for Coronavirus Relief

Five Qatar Airways Cargo freighters have departed to China carrying approximately 300 tonnes of medical supplies donated by the airline to support Coronavirus relief efforts. The five flights departed one after the other bound for Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as part of Qatar Airways’ voluntary offer of free air cargo transportation for medical relief aid organised by Chinese Embassies and Consulates worldwide to fight the coronavirus emergency.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “When this crisis began, we knew we had to contribute to support our friends in China. As one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, we are in a unique position where we are able to provide immediate humanitarian support through the provision of aircraft and donating medical supplies as well as coordinating logistical arrangements. By working with the Chinese Embassy in Qatar we hope our combined efforts can help limit the spread of this virus, ease the burden on local medical personnel and provide relief to the impacted communities in China.”

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in the State of Qatar, H.E. Zhou Jian, who attended the convoy’s departure along with Qatar Airways' GCEO, said “At this critical moment when Chinese people nationwide are fighting against the Coronavirus, Qatar Airways has opened a “Green Channel” for donating and transporting medical supplies to China. We are deeply grateful for that.”

The convoy follows an earlier batch of critical medical relief aid transported by Qatar Airways Cargo to Shanghai on 2 February 2020. The shipment included 100,000 medical-grade N95 respiratory masks and 2,700 medical-grade disposable latex gloves, providing essential protection to healthcare professionals working around the clock at hospitals in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus. The airline is planning to transport additional donations in the coming weeks.

Qatar Airways is the first international airline to volunteer emergency relief flight delivery.