Qatar Airways Stakes Claim As World's Largest Carrier After It Expands To Over 40 Destinations

Qatar Airways' has announced an additional network expansion to 40 new destinations as it is all set to start flights in places like Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore, and Vienna among others, starting this week. The move will also see the airline conducting to over 170 weekly flights in these destinations.

The airline also announced the upcoming resumption of flights to Berlin, Dar es Salaam, New York, Tunis and Venice while also increasing services to Dublin, Milan and Rome to daily flights.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with a peace of mind, Qatar Airways has also announced an extension of its booking policies to offer more choice to its passengers. Furthermore, the airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers will be able to change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of their original destination.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Qatar Airways has said it has enhanced onboarding safety measured for passengers and cabin crew, including the introduction of personal protective equipment kits as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and crew inflight.

Passengers will also be required to wear face coverings inflight, with the carrier recommending travellers bring their own for fit and comfort purposes.

Meanwhile, the Hamad International Airport, which is home to the Qatar Airways, has implemented stringent cleaning procedures and applied social distancing measures throughout its terminals. The airport announced that all passenger touchpoints are sanitised every 10-15 minutes and every boarding gate and bus counter is cleaned after every flight.

