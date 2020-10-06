Qatar Airways to Give Away 21,000 Complimentary Air Tickets to Teachers from 75 Countries

On the occasion of World Teacher’s Day, Qatar Airways will give away 21,000 complimentary tickets to teachers to thank them for their vital work in educating young people worldwide during the challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway will open at 04.00 AM on 5 October and close at 03:59 on 8 October (Doha time). Teaching professionals can register for this exclusive offer at the official website by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teaching professionals from over 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates are eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the three-day campaign period. The daily allocation will be released at 04:00 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period.

Teachers that successfully register will receive one Economy Class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways’ current network of more than 90 destinations worldwide. Additionally, they will receive a voucher for 50 per cent off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member or a friend. Both tickets are valid for travel up to 30 September 2021.

Also Watch:

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty. We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods.

“As the largest airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have also supported students in recent weeks by flying to wherever they need to be to start their studies on charter as well as scheduled flights. As an airline, we firmly believe in the importance of education and are committed to lending our support to educational causes.”

Teachers that successfully register for complimentary Qatar Airways tickets can benefit from the airline’s leading flexible booking policies. Tickets issued up to 31 December 2020 are valid for two years with unlimited date changes and the option to exchange them for a travel voucher with an additional 10 per cent value.