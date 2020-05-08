Qatar Airways to Resume Flight Operation in Phased Manner, To Fly Upto 80 Destinations by June

Qatar Airways has announced that it will begin a phased approach to expanding its network in line with passenger demand evolution and the expected relaxation of entry restrictions around the world. Having maintained flights to at least 30 destinations where possible during this crisis and to most continents, helping to take over 1 million people home, the airline has been in a unique position to closely monitor global passenger flows and booking trends to confidently begin planning the gradual reintroduction of additional flights and destinations to its network.

While the situation remains hugely dynamic, Qatar Airways has made a number of assumptions based on its unique perspective. With entry restrictions constantly evolving, accurately predicting future travel is challenging. However, while the expectation is that short haul travel will rebound first, business between large global cities will pick up more gradually and there will be a move towards visiting family and friends following months of lockdowns.

By the end of June, the aim is to have 80 destinations in the schedule including 23 in Europe, four in the Americas, 20 in Middle East/Africa and 33 in Asia-Pacific. Many cities will be served with a strong schedule with daily or more frequencies.

The gradual expansion will focus initially on strengthening connections between the airline’s hub in Doha with the global hubs of its partner airlines around the world including London, Chicago, Dallas and Hong Kong along with reopening many major business and leisure destinations such as Madrid and Mumbai.

Currently, the airline continues to operate flights to more than 30 destinations around the world. By the end of May, the airline plans to grow its network back to over 50 destinations* resuming services to cities such as Manila, Amman, and Nairobi. A further number of destinations* are planned to be added by the end of June.

