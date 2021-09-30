Qatar Airways Wins ‘Airline of the Year’ Award by Skytrax WAA for Sixth Time in a Row

Qatar Airways has been announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline has won the prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

In addition, the airline also received recognition for its luxurious Al Mourjan Lounge, which was voted the World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge. Meanwhile the patented Qsuite has been named as the World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, with the cabin being voted World’s Best Business Class for the fifth year in succession.

Further, Qatar Airways also got the World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering award and Best Airline in the Middle East. Interestingly, the Hamad International Airport, recently won the only Skytrax five-star airport in the region. Qatar Airways also became the first global airline to receive the Skytrax COVID-19 Safety Rating in January 2021.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Being recognised as the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time is an incredible achievement for our airline and I want to thank our loyal passengers for this award. Having gone through one of the most challenging years in aviation history, this award is fitting recognition for all the hard work by the entire Qatar Airways family to take care of our passengers. We never abandoned them when they needed us the most, we kept flying to get people home, focused on biosafety to provide customer and employee reassurance and continued to innovate during this period."

The full list of awards won by Qatar Airways at the 2021 World Airline Awards by Skytrax are:

• Airline of the Year

• World’s Best Business Class

• World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge

• World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat

• World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering

• Best Airline in the Middle East

