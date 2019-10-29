Quick Ride Slashes Convenience Fee to 0 Percent Ahead of Odd-Even Rule in Delhi NCR

Ride-sharing company Quick Ride, in light of the upcoming odd-even rule in Delhi NCR, has announced that it will slash convenience fee to 0 per cent. The company is a popular option for commuters in the Delhi NCR region and provide carpooling services. With the upcoming odd-even rule in Delhi, commuters will only use their vehicle in on alternate days which could hinder the company's operations.

On September 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the third edition of the odd-even scheme would be implemented in the national capital from November 4-15 in order to control high-level air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states during the winter season.

Kejriwal said the details of the road rationing scheme this year will be shared with people in the coming days. However, Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has already hinted that the government intends to keep the exemption list same as its previous attempts. In the past, Delhi has implemented the road rationing scheme twice, in January 2016 and April 2016.

Here’s a look at the complete set of rules and the likely exemptions that will come into play during the third round of odd-even scheme in Delhi:

-- During the scheduled 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. It means vehicles running with number plates ending in even numbers like 0,2,4,6 and 8 will be allowed to run on even dates, while those with number plates ending in odd numbers like 1,3,5,7 and 9 will be allowed to run on odd dates.

-- The biggest difference this time could be the amount of fine to be levied on violation. Earlier, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the violators of the rule. Now, under the amended Motor Vehicles’ Act, people violating the scheme could end up paying as much as Rs 20,000 as fine. However, the state government is likely to reduce the fine specifically pertaining to violating the odd-even rule, according to reports.

-- The odd-even rule, like previous times, should be in force from 8am to 8pm on all days, except Sundays.

-- As in the past, the government is likely to exempt CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles from the odd-even scheme, though any official notification about any exemption has not been issued yet.

-- Women drivers are also likely to be exempted from the odd-even rule.

-- Two-wheelers like scooters and bikes should also get an exemption from the scheme.

-- Vehicles carrying children in school uniform may also be given an exemption.

-- Commercial vehicles bearing yellow number plates, including CNG-run cabs, three-wheeler and four-wheeler tempos, autos and taxis may be allowed to ply during the odd-even scheme.

-- Emergency service vehicles like ambulances, fire engines, vehicles carrying solid waste and vehicles that meant for public services should get an exemption from the odd-even rule.

-- Vehicles of SPG (special protection group) officers, paramilitary forces, ministry of defence, and other law enforcement vehicles are also likely to be exempted

-- Embassy vehicles with diplomatic corps number might be kept out of the odd-even’s ambit.

-- Vehicles belonging to country’s topbrass including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister of all states (except Delhi), Governors of the states, Chief Justice of India, Union Ministers, Judges of Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of the LokSabha and Lokayukta are likely to be exempted.

