RAF Typhoon Jets Escort Turkey-Bound Plane Back to UK After 'Drunk Passenger Tries to Open Door’

The RAF jets' movement caused a sonic boom, which was heard as far as 18 miles away in Chelmsford, Essex, and had residents fearing an explosion had happened.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
RAF Typhoon Jets Escort Turkey-Bound Plane Back to UK After 'Drunk Passenger Tries to Open Door’
Image for representation. Turkish Airlines crew subdues a chaotic passenger. (Image: AP)
A woman was arrested after her “extremely disruptive” behaviour on a Turkey-bound flight forced the Royal Air Force (RAF) to scramble two Typhoon jets to escort the plane back to the United Kingdom.

Essex Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft after a British Airline Jet2 said there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board its flight to Dalaman in southwest Turkey, Sky News reported.

The "drunk passenger" allegedly tried to open the aircraft door, according to the Daily Mirror. One passenger told the Mirror that cabin crew “pinned the woman to the floor after she had tried to hit and scratch them 45 minutes after take-off.”

The RAF jets' movement caused an almighty bang, which was heard as far as 18 miles away in Chelmsford, Essex, and had residents fearing an explosion had happened.

Another passenger said: "I was on the flight to Dalaman from Stansted (airport) and, after 45 minutes of being in the air, this lady gets called to the front of the plane and she starts shouting and screaming and runs to the airplane door.

"Cabin crew grabbed her to stop and she starts scratching them hitting them, she then got pinned to the floor by cabin crew and passengers, a passenger even sat on her.”

"She kept getting up and running back towards the door, she had six people sitting her we had to fly back to Stansted for the police to get her."

The Bishop Stortford Police said on Twitter: "Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with @EssexPoliceUK who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft."

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
