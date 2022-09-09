Railway Gatemen to Soon Get Toilets in Cabins; Details Inside

To improve facilities for railway employees, North Eastern Railway has decided to build toilet facilities for the gatemen at the Level Crossing.

The Northeast Railway spokesperson said that all necessary resources are being provided by the railway administration to the workers at their workplace. A target has been set to build toilet facilities at all 1505 level crossings under North Eastern Railway.

With this much-needed step, the gateman will not have to go outside to attend to nature’s call and the movement of trains will not be interrupted.

The construction of attached toilets in the gateman’s cabin (gate lodge) at level crossings in all three divisions by the railways will also improve the punctuality of trains.

For the smooth running of trains, attached toilets have been made at 920 out of all 1505 level crossings of Izzatnagar, Lucknow, and Varanasi, all three divisions of North Eastern Railway and work on the rest is in progress.

The spokesperson said that the target of the Railways is to make this facility available at all the gates soon. Work is also being done to decorate the railway level crossing gates.

Under this scheme, along with the colouring of railway gates, piles of ballast will be decorated on both sides with lime and red soil, and flowers along with show plants will be planted by fencing the space near the gates.

