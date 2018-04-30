English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railways Emerge as Most Preferred Carrier of Automobiles
In 2017-18, around 29 million vehicles were produced in the country registering a growth of 14.78 percent over the same period last year.
Representative Image.
Railways have emerged as the most preferred carrier of automobiles in the country during 2017-18 fiscal with a 16 percent jump in vehicles being transported by trains, the ministry said. In 2017-18, around 29 million vehicles were produced in the country registering a growth of 14.78 percent over the same period last year. Railways' earning from automobile traffic has increased by 18 percent as compared to 2016-17, the Ministry of Railways said.
"The Year 2017-18 has witnessed a paradigm shift in the marketing efforts of Indian Railways to attract automobile traffic and enhance our freight basket. Specially in the latter half of 2017-18, under the guidance of the Minister of Railways, we decided to liberalise Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) policy to encourage more private investment in special wagons, procurement of our own BCACBM (high-capacity railway wagons) and NMG wagons," said Mohd Jamshed, Member Traffic, Railway Board.
In view of the issues raised by the stakeholders, the AFTO policy has been liberalised wherein registration fees for the AFTO scheme have been reduced from Rs 5 Crore Rs 3 crore and the condition of minimum procurement of three rakes under the scheme has been relaxed to one rake. The revision was issued on October 13, 2017.
Jamshed stated that in April 2018, the national transporter has taken two game-changing decisions to allow handling of automobiles from all container terminals and to allow loading automobiles and auto spares in privately owned wagons in different directions for optimal utilisation of stock. Railways are also working closely with the automobile industry to develop policies which are mutually beneficial to the industry as well as Railways, the statement said.
