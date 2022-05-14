Indian Railways Increases Number of Coaches in Two Trains on Jammu-Jaisalmer and Barmer Route

The North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of coaches in two trains for the convenience of passengers. The railways will temporarily increase the number of second sleeper class coaches in two trains connecting Jammu with Jaisalmer and Barmer. Following this decision, more berths will be available to the passengers.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the Railways will be temporarily increasing the number of coaches in these two trains, as per the prescribed schedule:-

Train No. 14646/14645, Jammu Tawi – Jaisalmer – Jammu Tawi Train will have an additional Second Sleeper Class coach from Jammu Tawi on May 14 and May 16 and from Jaisalmer on May 16 and May 18.

Train No. 14662/14661, Jammu Tawi-Barmer-Jammu Tawi will have an additional Second Sleeper Class coach from Jammu Tawi on May 15 and from Barmer on May 17.

