Railways To Cancel, Divert And Reschedule Trains In June-July Due To Maintenance Work

The maintenance work on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Tundla rail section will affect the movement of trains on this route in June and July, authorities have said. The Northern Railway has decided to cancel 10 trains and divert and reschedule several others due to the ongoing maintenance work. North Central Railway has issued a complete schedule under which the movement of trains will take place.

Diversion of Trains

Train No. 15707 Katihar-Amritsar will run via Khurja-Meerut City-Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt instead of the regular route on June 13, June 14, June 15, and June 20, June 21, June 24, June 28 and June 29.

Train No. 14217 Prayagraj Sangam-Chandigarh will run via Khurja-Meerut City-Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt instead of the regular route on June 14, June 15, June 16, June 21, June 22, June 25, June 29 and June 30.

Train No. 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi will run via Barabanki-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad-New Delhi instead of the regular route on June 14, June 15, and June 16, June 21, June 22, June 25, June 29 and June 30.

Cancellation:

Train No. 12419 Lucknow-New Delhi will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 12420 New Delhi-Lucknow will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04937 Ghaziabad-Delhi will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04936 Delhi-Ghaziabad will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04417 Hathras-Delhi origin station will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04418 Delhi-Hathras Fort will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04183 Tundla-Delhi will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04184 Delhi-Tundla will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04415 Aligarh-New Delhi will remain cancelled on July 2.

Train No. 04414 New Delhi-Aligarh will remain cancelled on July 2.

Diversion of Trains:

On July 2, Train No. 02570 New Delhi – Darbhanga will run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Lucknow-Barabanki Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 2, Train No. 12274 New Delhi-Howrah will run via New Delhi-Palwal-Agra Cantt-Bhandai-Etawah Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 2, Train No. 12398 New Delhi – Gaya will run via New Delhi-Palwal-Agra Cantt-Bhandai-Etawah Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 2, Train No. 12566 New Delhi-Darbhanga will run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Lucknow-Barabanki Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 2, Train No. 12368 Anand Vihar (T) – Bhagalpur will run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Lucknow-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cantt instead of the regular route.

Train No. 14619 Agartala – Firozpur Cantt will depart from the originating station on June 30 via Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 2, Train No. 82501 Lucknow-New Delhi will run via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 1, Train No. 12817 Hatia-Anand Vihar (T) will run via Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 1, Train No. 12323 Howrah-Barmer will run via Etawah-Bhandai-Agra Cantt-Palwal-New Delhi Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 1, Train No. 12561 Jaynagar – New Delhi will run via Etawah – Bhandai – Agra Cantt – Palwal – New Delhi Cantt instead of the regular route.

On July 2, Train No. 15708 Amritsar – Katihar will run via Ambala Cantt – Saharanpur – Meerut City – Khurja Cantt instead of the regular route.

