Railways To Give Subsidy To Students in Tamil Nadu To Visit Kashi, Know More

Students in Tamil Nadu can now avail of a special scheme by the Railways to visit the holy city of Kashi and nearby places. It will be at a very cheap rate with subsidies involved and all arrangements for the students’ lodging will also be done. According to the Ministry of Railways, this initiative is being started under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. A special programme called Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be conducted by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University.

Under this plan, students from Tamil Nadu will go by train to Kashi. For three days, there will be a Kashi Darshan programme. The students will visit religious sites in addition to Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and will be able to understand the significance of these places from a religious perspective.

According to the Ministry of Railways, four coaches each will be installed in trains from Tamil Nadu. Seventy students will board one coach and a total of 280 students will arrive at Kashi on one train. This programme will run from November 17 to December 16. The curriculum includes getting to know about the history of Kashi and adjoining areas, and getting a better understanding of Hindu scriptures and ancient literature and yoga.

Located on the banks of the holy Ganges, Kashi, which is also known as Varanasi, is among the holiest of the Hindu cities. The Kashi Vishwanath temple is widely recognised as one of the most important places of worship in the Hindu faith. Inside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is the Jyotirlinga of Shiva, Vishveshvara or Vishvanath.

