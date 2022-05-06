Railways to Increase Number of Coaches in These 3 Trains on Sri Ganganagar Route

The North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of temporary coaches in three trains for the convenience of the passengers. These three trains operate on these routes: Sriganganagar-Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar and Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi.

With the increase in the number of temporary coaches, more berths will be available to the passengers who are travelling to some of the major cities of these states. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the Railways is increasing the number of temporary coaches in these three trains, which will be effective as follows.

Temporary increase of two Second Ordinary Class coaches in Train No. 14712/14711, Sri Ganganagar-Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar rail service from May 9 to May 30.

Temporary increase of two Second General Class coaches in train number 12482/12481, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar rail service from Sri Ganganagar from May 10 to May 31 and from Delhi from May 11 to June 1.

Temporary addition of two Second General Class coaches in train number 14731/14732, Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi rail service from Delhi from May 10 to May 31 and from Bathinda from May 11 to June 1.

