Rajasthan Announces EV Policy for Buying Electric Vehicles, Subsidies of Upto Rs 20,000

Rajasthan, the North-Western state and of the largest states in India (area wise) has become the latest state to announce incentives for electric vehicle buyers, joining list of states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana to name a few. The EV policy is aimed at pushing more sales of electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers and has a different incentive structure as compared to other states.

As per the state government’s Transport Department, government will reimburse SGST (State Goods and Service Tax) amount on purchase on an EV. A lump sum grant amount will be payable on all electric two- and three-wheelers, as per their battery capacity and this grant amount is payable on vehicles purchased from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and registered till March 2022.

The policy is bit convoluted and the seller of the vehicle will have to recharge the SGST on EV, which will be equal to the amount shown in the bill, says the notification.

As for the grants given, the lowest incentive is on two-wheeler battery capacity upto Rs 2 kWH with grant of Rs 5,000. The highest incentive is on a three wheeler with more than 5 kWH battery capacity with grant upto Rs 20,000. The slabs for incentives are bifurcated between two and three wheelers, and basis per kWH battery capacity and ranges from Rs 5000 to Rs 20000.

The incentives by Rajasthan govt are over and above the central government’s FAME 2 policy and buyers can avail both the benefits to reduce final cost of the electric vehicle.

