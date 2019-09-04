Rajasthan Gearing up to Penalise Motorists Who Display Caste, Religion Stickers on Cars

The traffic department of Rajasthan has decided to penalise motorists who display their caste, religion, profession and affiliation to political parties on their vehicles, according to a report published in TOI. According to an order by the traffic SP on September 3, action will be taken against vehicle owners if they violate the rules. Notably, the order was issued after the Civil Rights Society said in an August 9 letter that the trend of branding caste, designations and village names on vehicles was showing an upward trend, which in turn was fanning communalism and casteism in the society.

The letter further stated that slogans and stickers on vehicles, especially on windscreen were hazardous since they could distract drivers which could inadvertently lead them to accidents. According to the rights group, number plates of vehicles in Rajasthan even carried names and slogans. Speaking to TOI, a senior traffic police officer said that writings on number plates were always illegal and warranted a penalty of Rs 5,000. However, having names and designations on the body and windscreens of vehicles had no specified penalty.

According to the senior traffic police officer, the basic aim of the move is to ensure that the windscreens are free from any such signs, which result in poor visibility and act as a distraction to drivers. However, the order does not reveal exact specifications of the penalty, or what action will be taken against the vehicle owners for flouting rules, revealed TOI. According to Section 177 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if there is no penalty for an offence, the maximum fine that can be imposed in Rs 100 and subsequently it may extend to Rs 300.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.