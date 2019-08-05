Rajasthan Gets 150 New Electric Buses, 100 Units Allotted for Jaipur
The 150 buses will be provided to the state at 50 per cent subsidy rates, out of which 100 will be allotted to the state capital Jaipur.
Representational Image (Image source: Tata)
Under the Central Government’s FAME-2 Scheme Rajasthan will be getting 150 new electric buses. The 150 buses will be provided to the state at 50 per cent subsidy rates, out of which 100 will be allotted to the state capital Jaipur.
Earlier in July, the Rajasthan government announced plans to purchase 600 new buses, 300 of them electric. These buses will be operated on PPP model (Public-Private Partnership) and the purchase will put the economic burden of Rs 100 crore on the state exchequer, Local Self Government Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal said.
He said the state government has written to the Heavy Industry Department, Government of India, in this regard. Apart from this, NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) has expressed interest in running electric buses. They are being tested and if found in the right interest of the state, these would also be considered.
