Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University Begins Admissions for 2020 Session

India’s sole Aviation University, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), Amethi, Uttar Pradesh has announced the commencement of admission process for the courses in the session of 2020. The courses include- Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) in Aviation Services & Air Cargo and Post Graduate Diploma in Airport Operations. 29th July 2020 is the last date for submission of on-line applications for BMS and PG Diploma course. Interested students have to apply online on the University website- www.rgnau.ac.in.

Shri Amber Dubey, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, said, “Number of airports is increasing in the country and each new airport offers a great number of employment opportunities. With growth of the aviation sector, we anticipate a bright prospect for trained aspirants. The job oriented courses being offered by RGNAU will prepare students to be ready for emerging opportunities.”

The details of the courses are as below:

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) in Aviation and Air Cargo is a three years’ apprenticeship embedded degree program being offered in collaboration with the Logistics Skill Council. The entire 3rd-year course comprises of an on-the-job apprenticeship with airlines, airports, cargo, MRO, ATC and ground services companies.

Eligibility: The candidates with minimum 50% aggregate marks in 10 + 2, with mathematics or business statistics or business mathematics as one of the subjects, can apply for admission in this course. Relaxation of 5% marks is allowed for candidates belonging to SC / ST category. Aspiring candidate should be below 21 years of age as on 31st August 2020 and should be able to produce the final mark sheet by 31st October 2020.

Post-Graduate Diploma in Airport Operations (PGDAO) is an 18-month course being run in collaboration with GMR Aviation Academy. The course includes 12 months classroom training at the University campus and 06 months internship program at GMR Airports.

Also Watch:

Eligibility: Candidates with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate in Graduation from a recognized University can apply for admission in this course. Relaxation of 5% of marks is allowed for candidates belonging to SC/ST category. In order to be eligible for admission, a candidate should be below 25 years of age as on 31st August 2020 and should be able to produce the final mark sheet by 31st October, 2020.

Application process: For both the courses, applications are to be filled online only by accessing the RGNAU website http://www.rgnau.ac.in. The application fee is Rs. 950/- for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 475/- for SC/ST/PwD categories. The fee is non-refundable; any bank or payment gateway service charges must be borne by the applicant.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates for both the courses will be based on an OMR based entrance examination conducted on All India basis on Sunday, 16th August 2020.