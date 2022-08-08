Raksha Bandhan 2022: Indian Railways to Run 6 Special Trains, Check Full List Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, Western Railway has decided to run six special trains. These trains will run between, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the date of sawan purnima. According to the Kashi Vishwanath Rishikesh panchang, the sawan purnima tithi starts at 09:34 am on August 11 and ends the next day at 05:58 am. August 12 is the pratipada tithi of bhadrapada month at sunrise, so the sawan purnima tithi is not being considered on August 12. August 11 will be considered as sawan purnima tithi and it is best to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on this day.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF SPECIAL TRAINS FOR RAKSHA BANDHAN

09207 Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 19.25 hrs on August 13 and reach Bhavnagar at 09.25 hrs the next day.

On August 14, train number 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra Terminus Special will leave Bhavnagar Terminus at 14.50 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs the next day.

The train will run on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09208 Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra Terminus Special train will leave Bhavnagar Terminus at 14.50 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs the next day. The train will run on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Similarly, train number 09207 Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 09.15 hrs and reach Bhavnagar at 23.45 hrs on the same day.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09097 Mumbai Central-Okha Special will leave Mumbai Central at 11.05 pm on August 12 and reach Okha at 03.35 pm the next day.

The train will run on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Similarly, train number 09098 Okha-Mumbai Central Special will depart from Okha at 10.00 hrs on August 15 and reach Mumbai Central at 04.35 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09191 Bandra Terminus-Indore Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 14.40 pm on August 10 and reach Indore at 04.40 hrs the next day.

Similarly, train number 09192 Indore-Bandra Terminus Special will leave Indore on August 11 at 21.40 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 13.10 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09069 Bandra Terminus-Indore Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hrs on August 12 and reach Indore at 04.40 hrs the next day.

Similarly, train number 09070 Indore-Bandra Terminus Special will leave Indore at 21.00 hrs on August 13 and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09183 Mumbai Central-Jaipur Special will leave Mumbai Central at 22.50 hrs on August 10 and reach Jaipur at 18.30 hrs the next day.

Similarly, train number 09184 Jaipur-Borivali Special will leave Jaipur at 19.35 hrs on August 11 and reach Borivali at 12.30 hrs the next day.

Booking of train numbers 09207 (of 13.08.22), 09208 (of 14.08.22), 09097, 09098, 09191, 09192, 09069, 09070 and 09183 opened on August 8 and train numbers 09208 (of 01.09.22) and 09207 (of 02.09.22) will open from August 9 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

