Ram Gopal Varma Shares Video of Triple Riding Royal Enfield on Twitter; Cyberabad Traffic Police Issues Challan

Well-known face in the film industry, Ram Gopal Varma, or RGV as he is popularly called, recently shared an image of him riding pillion on a Royal Enfield Classic bike in Hyderabad, with two other people. The traffic police noticed the video, and issued a fine to the Indian film director and producer.

Taking to Twitter, Varma posted the video, writing, "Where is the Police? ..I think they are all inside the theatres watching #issmartshankar."

The video was shot by another motorist and shows him and Ajau Bhupati riding pillion on the Royal Enfield Classic. Another director, Agsthya was driving the bike through the busy streets of Hyderabad. Reportedly, all three of them reached a theatre in Moosapet to watch a new Telugu movie – iSmart Shankar.

However, even though RGV did not tag the police, the Cyberabad Traffic Police noticed the video and replied “Thanks RGV for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules yourself. By the way, why only theatres?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute”.

Thanks @RGVzoomin for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules your self. By the way, why only theaters?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute. pic.twitter.com/fCT3FFRQ9b — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 20, 2019

According to a report, the police issued a fine of Rs 1,335 to B. Dilip Kumar, in whose name the vehicle is registered and RGV quoted the tweet by Cyberabad Police and said “I love you and I want to kiss you non stop for 39 days for the fantastic work you are doing. If I had the second daughter I would have requested you to be my son-in-law”.

E-Challans are issued to the vehicle owner and not the person who is driving due to many restrictions. This is why it is always adviced that one should transfer the name on the Registration Certificate after selling the vehicle.