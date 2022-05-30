Rameswaram, Madurai Railways Stations To Be Redeveloped; Husband, Wife To Oversee Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a green signal for the re-development of five railway stations in Tamil Nadu, including one each in Rameswaram and Madurai. One thing about the redevelopment of the two stations to take note of is that the railway officials, who will be in charge of it, are husband and wife.

DEE S. Rati is doing the redevelopment of the Rameswaram railway station, while DEE R. Nandagopal of Madurai is responsible for the redevelopment of the Madurai railway station. Coincidentally, Nandagopal and Rati are a couple. Both are engineers in the Madurai Division of Railways. They plan to do the work on schedule without any delays so that the passengers can avail more facilities and the capability of the station can increase.

At present, 96 trains pass through Madurai station and Rs 440 crores will be spent on its redevelopment. About 45,000 passengers reach here every day. The redevelopment work will make Madurai station capable of providing facilities to 1 lakh passengers every day which is more than double the current number. At least 24 trains operate from Rameswaram station daily. At present, 20,000 passengers reach here every day. The aim of redeveloping the Rameswaram station is to equip it with enough facilities to be able to accommodate 45,000 passengers daily.

More than Rs 200 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of this station. The station will be equipped with car parking spaces, escalators, lifts, stairways and foot over bridges. The Madurai station will also be redesigned to segregate the passenger and parcel movement and streamline the vehicular traffic.

A subway connecting the Periyar bus stand directly to the Madurai station will also be constructed to make it easier and safer for passengers arriving at the station to avail of public transport. On the other hand, Rameswaram station is also getting a multi-functional complex.

Both these stations are connected to the city of religious importance. After the redevelopment here, there will be commercial space, waiting lounges, more platforms, and better commuting routes. Rameswaram station will be redeveloped in the next one and half years and the work on Madurai station will be completed in the next three years.

