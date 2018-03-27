English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Range Rover Evoque Convertible Launched in India for Rs 69.53 Lakh
The new luxury convertible SUV is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission.
Range Rover Evoque Convertible. (Image: Range Rover)
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India today launched Range Rover Evoque Convertible priced at Rs 69.53 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new luxury convertible SUV is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said: "We are excited to launch India's first luxury SUV convertible today... It adds another dimension to the Land Rover family, further enhancing its desirability and appeal."
Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof, he added.
The new model has features such as the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system which enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions, the company said.
Besides, it is also equipped with surround camera system that uses cameras placed around the vehicle to offer a near-360 degrees view.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
