Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Road Test Review – If Only Looks Could Kill

Land Rover, the British brand is known to manufacture some of the most competent and credible off-roaders. However, for luxury seekers, they have Range Rover SUVs out in the market. The entry level Range Rover Evoque, on the other hand, is known to deliver the best of both the world – capabilities of Land Rover and luxury of Range Rover. On the top of that, it’s good looking and affordable.

However, Range Rover wanted to add some spice to the existing Range Rover Evoque and launched a special Landmark Edition based on the 2018 Evoque to commemorate the completing of 6 years of the small yet stylish SUV in the Indian market. We drove it recently to find out how good a deal the Range Rover Evoque Landmark edition is? Here’s our road test review-

Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition front. (Image: News18.com)

Design

The Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition is one of those few cars that invoke an emotion in you with just a glance at the car. One of the reasons it is able to do so is the fact that even though it is based on the Evoque which is in the market for quite some time now and will be updated soon, the car doesn’t feel outdated in any way possible. In fact, it is one of the best designed vehicles to ever hit the road. And add to it the exclusive Moraine Blue colour, the Landmark edition becomes a beaut..

Everything else remains the same when compared to the regular Evoque, apart from few other visual elements like a dynamic body style kit, unique graphite atlas elements for the grille, bonnet and fender vents, a Carpathian Grey contrast roof, body coloured lower door cladding and 18-inch 5 split-spoke ‘style 506’ alloy wheels. All of these make the Landmark Edition a head-turner.

Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition cabin. (Image: News18.com)

Cabin

Like the exterior, the cabin of the Range Rover Landmark Edition gets some visual changes like dark satin brushed finish for the aluminium centre console, perforated grained ebony leather seats and contrasting light grey stitching. But those are the only visual changes inside the cabin of the Landmark Edition. Since the Landmark Edition is based on the SE trim of the Evoque’s line-up, the equipment list is more or less the same, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 8 speaker sound system.

The only changes in equipment list are the addition of a keyless entry and a powered gesture tailgate. In terms of the overall layout and design, the 5-seater cabin is compact and exudes luxury with sportiness. There’s a huge panoramic moonroof that adds to the sense of space and the low seating seats adds to the sporty feel. The car is high on practicality and the boot space is generous too.

Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Ingenium engine. (Image: News18.com)

Performance

The Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition is a pure cosmetic job and doesn’t get any mechanical update, which means it continues to power by the same 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine from the standard model and churns out 177bhp of power and 430Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed Auto gearbox sourced from ZF and does 0-100 kmph in 9.1 seconds. Numbers aside, the diesel motor is well balanced and reaches three digit speed with ease, thanks to the ample low-end torque and linear power delivery. We drove the car mostly in peak office hour traffic and found the engine relaxed, offering smooth delivery throughout.

Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition moniker. (Image: News18.com)

The gearbox complements the engine well and has low gear ratios for a bit enthusiastic drive. Put is in the Sports mode with pedal shifters, and the motor feels agitated, eager to perform. But we hardly got any chance to do so, barring a few short sprints, where the car felt planted throughout. Also the 210 mm ground clearance made us glide over biggest of the potholes with ease. The weight of the car is noticeable during tight corners and the steering felt a bit on the heavier side, but feels very good to hold. The ride quality is on a stiff side that gives the car a sporty character and the seats bolstering ensure you don’t move too much while taking sharp turns.

Safety

On the safety front the Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition gets ABS, airbags, roll stability control, hill descent control, dynamic stability control, all-terrain progress control among others, all of which are offered as standard with the SUV.

Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition rear. (Image: News18.com)

Verdict

The Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition is a pure cosmetic job and doesn’t bring anything new to the table. But that doesn’t take away the fact that it is the best looking SUV you can ever own in India. Priced at Rs 50.20 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Landmark Edition is well within the reach of anybody who is looking for a luxurious and sporty SUV that is both functional and good-looking. The problem, though, is that the Evoque needs an update and a new model can make an inroad anytime soon. So if you plan to buy this good looking SUV, now is the time.