Range Rover Fifty Limited-Edition Unveiled, Marks 50 Years of Iconic SUV

Range Rover is celebrating its 50 years of Range Rover with the introduction of the new Range Rover Fifty. Launched first on 17 June 1970, five decades on, the Range Rover has evolved to become a family of capable luxury vehicles.

Over its 50 year lifespan, the Range Rover has achieved many world firsts and completed numerous impressive feats. It was the first SUV to feature a permanent 4WD system when it was launched, and in 1989 was the world's first 4x4 to be fitted with ABS (anti-lock brakes). Later in 1992, it became the world's first 4x4 to be fitted with electronic traction control (ETC) and automatic electronic air suspension – ensuring the refined driving feel Range Rover is so famous for, both on and off-road. In 2012, the latest generation Range Rover became the world’s first SUV to feature all-aluminium lightweight construction, making it lighter, stronger and more efficient. It has crossed the notoriously impassable ‘Darien Gap,’ was the first vehicle to ever be displayed at the Louvre Museum in Paris, and has even won the Paris-Dakar rally – twice. No other vehicle combines the levels of luxury, comfort and sophistication with off-road capability and on-road performance like Range Rover.

With its clamshell bonnet, distinctive floating roof, split tailgate and trademark front fender vents, the Range Rover of today can still trace its roots back to the 1970 original.

(Photo: Range Rover)

To celebrate 50 years of a motoring icon, the limited-run Range Rover Fifty will be restricted to just 1970 vehicles globally, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched.

The Range Rover Fifty features a number of bespoke exterior accents as well as two unique 22-inch wheel designs. The badging features a ‘Fifty’ script created personally by Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer, said, “In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring. Its unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970.”

The Range Rover Fifty will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from four exterior colours; Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. In extremely limited numbers, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations is also offering the Range Rover Fifty in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. A range of powertrain options will be available; petrol, diesel and even a plug-in hybrid P400e version.