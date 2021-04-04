Range Rover Rolls Out SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition, Dynamic Edition Done by SVO

The premium Range Rover just got classier with the introduction of the new SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate Editions. Each of the special edition SUVs will be hand-finished by JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations division in Warwickshire. According to the carmaker the Ultimate Editions will represent the pinnacle of Land Rover’s luxury SUV family.

According to autocar.co.uk, the SVA Ultimate Edition is the one you’ll want to be driven in, whereas the SVA Dynamic Ultimate Edition is the one you’ll want to drive yourself. The former is a long-wheelbase variant and gets power-closing rear doors, aircraft-style seats with 1.2-metres of rear-legroom and a full-length centre console with a fancy Zenith timepiece. It is available in two powertrains – a supercharged V8 petrol producing 557bhp and the plug-in hybrid P400e.

Whereas, the short-wheelbase Dynamic edition, gets the big V8 engine. It rides 8mm lower than the regular SVA Ultimate Edition, it is equipped with the most driver-focused, with suspension and steering tuned for extra agility on the road.

Range Rover may paint and finish either SUV in whatever colour/trim combo you fancy, but currently it is being offered in a newly formulated Orchard Green body paint, with Narvik Black roof and mirrors and copper detailing around the Range Rover and SV badges. It rides on forged, 22-inch alloy wheels with a five-split-spoke design. It also sports a Graphite Atlas finish on the side vent, bonnet finisher, grille, and front bumper accents. Though the carmaker stresses customers can pick and choose leather upholstery from Italian specialists Poltrona Frau.

Under the hood, the long-wheelbase variant can be paired with either a P400e 2.0-litre turbo plug-in hybrid (boasting of an all-electric range of up to 40km) or a 565PS supercharged V8 petrol engine. On the other hand, the shorter-wheelbase ‘Dynamic’ variant can only be paired with the supercharged V8 engine.

Coming to the price, the short-wheelbase Dynamic model with the supercharged V8 is priced from 147,441 pounds (approx. Rs 1.49 crore), whereas the long-wheelbase equivalent retails at 183,706 pounds (approx Rs 1.85 crore). However, it is still not clear when these special edition SUVs will be launched in India.