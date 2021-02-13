Range Rover Sport Crosses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone Worldwide

Land Rover has announced that it is celebrating the one-millionth (10 lakh) unit sales of the Range Rover Sport. Sold in December 2020, the occasion is being marked with a commemorative film highlighting just some of the famous landmarks this luxury performance SUV has encountered over its 15 years in production. The landmark film can be watched below.

The Range Rover Sport made its debut in 2005, with the current second-generation making a spectacular entrance in New York City in 2013 with the assistance of actor Daniel Craig. Its dynamic breadth of capability has been showcased across the globe, setting a new record in its launch year on the Pikes Peak Hill Climb course in the USA and then setting the fastest recorded crossing of the Empty Quarter desert in Saudi Arabia. In 2018, the Range Rover Sport completed a world-first for a vehicle driving up the 999 steps to renowned landmark Heaven’s Gate in China.

In 2020, the Range Rover Sport offering was enhanced with new Ingenium six-cylinder diesel engines with mild hybrid technology, new special edition models, as well as the previously launched P400e PHEV powertrain, providing customers with greater choice than ever.