Range Rover Sport Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.64 Crore

Jaguar Land Rover India has opened bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport, with prices starting from Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover Sport is available with the six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque. It is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography variants, with a First Edition trim available throughout the first year of production, featuring a specially curated specification.

Range Rover Sport Design

The Range Rover Sport gets the latest Land Rover design language. The exterior is detailed with a blacked-out front grille and Digital LED lighting units, which create a distinctive Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature. The new Dynamic model brings an even sharper focus to the performance SUV’s purposeful character with unique exterior design elements. Satin Grey alloy wheels are joined by Satin Burnished Copper finishes for the bonnet louvres and side ingots while the front grille and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas.

Range Rover Sport Driving Experience

The inherent stiffness and strength of the flexible mixed-metal architecture (MLA-Flex) – which provides up to 35 percent higher torsional stiffness than the previous Range Rover Sport – lays the foundations for the car. It works with a suite of systems governed by the Integrated Chassis Control system – all specially tuned for the New Range Rover Sport.

Dynamic Air Suspension is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport and the intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension. This works by varying the pressure within the chambers (higher pressure provides stiffer damping) to deliver traditional Range Rover comfort with the dynamic handling expected from the Range Rover Sport.

Adaptive Dynamics 2 technology contributes to dynamic capability by continuously controlling the Active Twin Valve Dampers to reduce unwanted body movements. It monitors external factors up to 500 times per second to deliver the perfect responses and, in harmony with the other chassis technologies, delivers the most precise and composed driving dynamics of any Range Rover Sport.

Enhancing the off-road performance is Land Rover’s latest Terrain Response 2 system, which intelligently applies the most appropriate settings for the terrain. New Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions.

Range Rover Sport Luxury Features

It gets 22-way adjustable, heated, and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. Rear passengers benefit from ergonomically optimised seat geometry, with a 31 mm increase in legroom and 20 mm greater knee clearance, for greater comfort and support.

Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro is available which combines PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce odours, bacteria, and allergens. A second nanoeTM X device is fitted to the second row to provide consistent air quality throughout the cabin. An advanced CO2 Management function allows owners to purify the cabin before a journey, or while they are driving.

Powerful Meridian audio options are available, and the Meridian Signature Sound System is the most advanced and powerful audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport. It presents an enveloping sound experience using 29 speakers, a new subwoofer, and up to 1,430 W of amplifier power – including four headrest speakers.

Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation plays its part here, reducing the effect of road and tyre noise entering the cabin for ultimate cabin refinement or to allow occupants to enjoy the undiluted soundtrack provided by New Range Rover Sport’s powertrain.

New Range Rover features Deployable Door Handles with Proximity Sensing, Soft Door Close, and Approach Unlock, for effortless entry to the vehicle while preserving the clean lines of the exterior.

Range Rover Sport Technology

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamlessly connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA), providing remote updates for 63 electronic modules.

The Pivi Pro infotainment features a high resolution floating 33.27 cm (13.1) haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings, it learns the user’s habits and intelligently personalises the onboard experience, becoming a truly intuitive personal assistant.

New Range Rover Sport’s dynamic performance and enhanced refinement is supported by the latest safety-focused Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All models are fitted with 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View, and Manoeuvring Lights – Cruise Control and Driver Condition Monitor.

