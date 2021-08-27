Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition SUV Revealed With Bespoke SVO Treatment

Land Rover has launched the ‘Ultimate Edition’ of its much-loved offering — the Range Rover Sport SVR. As evident from the name, the four-wheeler is the most powerful and top-notch model of the car. There are a few modifications both in terms of looks and performance that make the newly launched vehicle all the more desirable. The beasty vehicle is powered by a 575PS 5.0-litre turbo V8 engine that comes mated with an 8-speed automatic and an all-wheel drive train. The powerful oil burner can churn out 542hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the SUV is 280 kmph and it can go from zero to a hundred in mere 4.5 seconds. As of now, there is no information regarding the India launch of the SUV.

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate’s look is dominated by the carbon-fibre bonnet vents, red brake callipers, 22-inch alloy wheels, and lettering on the bonnet and boot. The door mirror caps, front wing, grille surrounds and tailgate accents are all in black irrespective of the shade of the car you choose. This adds to the colour contrast, making the car look stylish. International bookings of the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition have already begun at a price of 123,900 pounds. The powerful SUV is slated to make its public debut at the Salon Privé car show at Blenheim Palace in England. The event is scheduled between September 1 and September 5.

Meanwhile, the British brand is also testing the next-generation Range Rover Sport SVR, which is likely to be home to the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine. This engine has the ability to generate 600 hp of maximum power. Various people have also spotted the car being tested on the roads and have shared glimpses on different social media platforms.

