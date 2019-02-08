English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Unveiled
Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, the standard Velar mid-size SUV's more powerful, luxurious older sibling.
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Land Rover's Velar lineup is getting a new model with more "performance, luxury, and exclusivity:" the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. Land Rover this week unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, the standard Velar mid-size SUV's more powerful, luxurious older sibling. For starters, the engine has been upgraded to a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a max speed of 274km/h and a 0-60km/h time of 4.5 seconds, easily making it the fastest and most powerful Velar variation in the entire Velar lineup.
With increased power naturally comes increased stopping power, which is specifically provided by a set of high-performance SV brakes highlighted by red brake calipers. The new set of larger wheels "generates more grip," as well as supports the larger braking system.
While leaving the rest of the Velar line-up in the dust, owners will be ensconced within a cabin full of luxurious new finishes and upholstery. The interior is trimmed in exclusive twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather, and the 20-way adjustable front seats come standard with heating, cooling and massage functionalities.
Knurled aluminium details and trim accent the infotainment system, gear selector, and circular control dials. These interior features can further be customized by the owners in terms of colour and finish. The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition will be available only for a year. The price will start at £86,120 (Rs 79.56 lakh, approx) in the UK.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
