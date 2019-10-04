Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 3 Crore, Only Among 50 Buyers in India

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been spotted driving one of the fastest SUVs in the world – the Lamborghini Urus SUV. The actor who, after the success of Gully Boy, is set to be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial ’83 which is set to release in April 2020, was seen in his latest set of wheels. Known for his taste in fashion, we have to say that his choice of wheels is fantastic as well as the Lamborghini Urus is one such car that is redefining how we see SUVs as instead of being focused on just being a good off-roader, or being a luxury-oriented car, the Urus combines both of that and infuses it with Lamborghini DNA. This means, that this SUV can not only take on the most challenging of road conditions but can also set race track times that can put several supercars to shame – all while offering the comfort and practicality of an SUV.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/ranveer_ka_fanclub)

The Lamborghini Urus has been a successful model for the company in India as Lamborghini just completed the delivery of the 50th Urus in India, making a new record for the fastest 50 deliveries for the company within the first 12 months since the first Urus was delivered in India.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/ranveer_ka_fanclub)

The Lamborghini Urus sports a new front-mounted, 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h, it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33.7 m.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/ranveer_ka_fanclub)

The Urus has up to six driving modes. The Tamburo driving mode selector on the centre console controls all dynamic vehicle systems and allows the selection of driving dynamics according to surface conditions or drivers’ preference, via STRADA, SPORT and CORSA as well the additional NEVE (snow) mode. As an option, two further off-road settings are offered: TERRA (off-road) and the Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as the super sports cars that are fundamental to Lamborghini heritage like the Miura, Murciélago and Countach. Urus also has characteristics that resemble that of the Aventador and some that are emotive of the Huracán.

And given the fact that this super SUV is finding homes in the garages of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, we can only hope to see more of such cars making their way to India.

