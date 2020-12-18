Rapido Announces Expansion of Auto Service in 11 Additional Cities Across India

Rapido has announced the expansion of Rapido Auto services in 11 additional Indian cities across five additional states. The service will give access to commuters to book autos for their everyday commute from the comfort and safety of their home. The service was launched in Delhi NCR in the presence of Mr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Noida, (Gautam Budhh Nagar).

Rapido Auto service was launched in 14 key Indian cities across 10 states in October 2020. This service will be part of the shared mobility business model. Rapido Auto, with the 11 additional cities, is now available across 25 cities in the country. It has plans to onboard more than half a million in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves by downloading Rapido Captain App or calling the Rapido helpline number.

On the expansion of Rapido Auto, Mr. Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “We are witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of open and safe commute option in comparison to over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs. Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our Bike Taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities.”

On the launch of Rapido Auto in Delhi, Mr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Noida (Gautam Budhh Nagar), said, “Autos are increasingly being trusted as a preferred mode of transport, post the pandemic situation, as it is more open and affordable. With the launch of Rapido, I hope that we can standardize the prices and operations in the city to make it accessible for everyone.”

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Rapido Auto will be launched in key cities in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Each Rapido auto will be powered with Rapido’s GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them. Through Rapido Auto, users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time, with their loved ones.