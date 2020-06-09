Rapido Bike-taxi Re-Operational in 100 Cities; Aarogya Setu App, Face Masks Mandatory For Drivers

Bike-taxi service provider Rapido on Monday said it has resumed normal operations in close to 100 cities in India following the new guidelines announced by the government for unlock 1.0.

Resuming these operations will bring relief to driver-partners who are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income and livelihood, the company said in a statement.

"Being the most affordable, convenient and accessible last-mile connectivity option for millions of users, we are geared up to ensure the safety and protection of our customers as well as our Captains (driver-partners). We will be closely monitoring the adherence of all mandatory and hygiene guidelines issued by the authorities by all our stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

Captains or drivers need to install the Aarogya Setu app before they go on-duty to start accepting orders and have been asked to wear a mask at all times as well as carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets.

Captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitise their bikes at regular intervals, especially sanitise the pillion seat before onboarding customers.

Meanwhile, after every ride, customers can give feedback about wearing a mask or captains not using sanitizer.