Rapido Introduces Shield Between Rider and Pillion to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19

Rapido has announced the introduction of ‘Rapido Back Shields’ as an added measure of safety for its driver-partners and customers. Rapido Back Shields will aim at further increasing the safety aspect of using bike taxi during this ongoing pandemic.

The Rapido Shield, which weighs around 400gms, will be worn by the Captain during rides, will prevent any contact from the customer on the pillion seat. The Rapido Shield is a lightweight, PVC board that will be attached to the Captain’s back like a rucksack. The shield will cover the rider's body and will make for a considerable distance between the rider and the captain. Rapido will bear the cost of installation, providing it free of cost to their riders, to further ease the financial burden on the rider while ensuring successful adoption.

Announcing the new initiative, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “Safety of our customers is of prime concern to us. We want them to feel safe and assured whenever they use Rapido. From using masks, sanitisers and ensuring regular checks of riders, now we have worked on an innovative back shield that will act as a protective gear that will further increase the safety of our rides.”

Rapido test rode the shields in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, etc. with around 800 riders wearing the shield and completing rides. The test run included testing the aerodynamics of various materials to build a shield with the right size and quality that is compact and comfortable for the rider and minimises touchpoints for the customers during the rides.

Rapido has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures since Unlock 1.0, such as requesting customers to carry their own helmets to maintain hygiene as opposed to providing full-face helmets before every ride and new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if riders or customers are without a mask.