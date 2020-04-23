AUTO

1-MIN READ

Rapido Partners With Delhi and Karnataka Government for Transport of Essential Items

Image for representation. (Image: Rapido)

Image for representation. (Image: Rapido)

Rapido has partnered with Delhi Government and BBMP in delivering essential items like milk and food packets in underprivileged areas of the cities.

As the ongoing lockdown restricts essential supplies for millions of Indians, Rapido is supporting the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, under the DCPC Node, in underprivileged areas across the city. The company has also partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner in a move to resolve supply-chain challenges amidst lockdown.

"Rapido is proud to support the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, under the DCPC Node, in underprivileged areas of East Delhi. Currently, we are serving 100 families in a day with the help of our brave and resilient Captains in the city. We are working with the Delhi Government to extend this service to cover South, North and West Delhi as well.

Rapido has also collaborated with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner in a move to resolve supply-chain challenges amidst lockdown. Rapido’s delivery vertical is equipped with a strong fleet of Captains (driver-partners) per day to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies from over 16,000 local groceries and medical stores to citizens across the city. The orders can be placed by simply calling or dropping a WhatsApp on the Helpline Number 080-61914960.

