Rapido Partners With Zypp to Provide India's-First Electric Bike Taxi Rides in Delhi-NCR

Rapido has joined hands with Zypp Electric, to provide EV bike taxi ride service – Rapido EV - to its customers. Rapido will be onboarding 100+ riders and electric two-wheelers from Zypp as part of its Captain fleet. The service will be a pilot run for three months starting from March 2021 and will be tested for its demand and veracity in the Delhi-NCR area.

Announcing the launch of Rapido EV, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “While India is the largest two-wheeler market, only 1% of it is electric. With the launch of Rapido EV rides, we want to give a unique experience to our users along with contributing positively to the environment and reduce our carbon footprint. The recent World Air Quality report by Swiss technology company IQAir ranked Delhi as the world’s most polluted Capital among 106 countries and we hope that this move helps contribute to the betterment of the air quality in the city.”

Rapido EV Rides will be available under the Ride section on the app and will be priced at the Rapido Ride rate with a minimal convenience fee. Rapido is a bike taxi service spread across all of India from Tier I to Tier III cities.

Rapido captains carry an additional helmet which is given once the captain arrives and at no additional cost.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder, Zypp Electric, said, “We at Zypp are becoming the de-facto EV layer when it comes to goods and people movement. The partnership with Rapido is part of highly focused EV utilization project where we wish to ensure that every segment is able to switch to EVs comfortably. With our robust battery swapping network which will be tested with bike taxi services with Rapido, we’re here to bolster the EV proposition together with this partnership and would love to scale this nationally making people get pollution free taxi rides too.”