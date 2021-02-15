News18 Logo

News18» News»Auto»Rapido Rental Services Launched in Six Cities Including Delhi NCR, Bangalore and More
1-MIN READ

Rapido Rental Services Launched in Six Cities Including Delhi NCR, Bangalore and More

Image for representation. (Image source: Rapido)

Image for representation. (Image source: Rapido)

As per Rapido, they aim to cater to those who have to do multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive.

Rapido has announced the launch of Rapido Rental services which will be rolled out in six cities - Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur. As per a statement released by the company, it aims to cater to those customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive.

Rapido Rental can be booked under package durations of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours, and a dedicated Captain (Rapido driver-partner) will be available with the customer throughout the trip. Every Captain will be eligible for this service and by default is enabled for Rental.

PackageFare (Rs.)Duration Limit (hrs)Distance Limit (Kms)
Package 199110
Package 2199220
Package3299330
Package 4399440
Package 5599660
Usage beyond package allowance
Per KmRs. 10Per-MinRs 1.5

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “In the last months, we have noticed a rising need for a multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers. With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need for such users who have a use case of multi-point travel. This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/ multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc.”

Also Watch:

The company also says that it plans to expand the service in close to 100 cities that Rapido is present in. In order for customers to use the service, they have to download the app, log in to their account and book a Rapido Rental Ride, through their smartphones.


