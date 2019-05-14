English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drake Buys a Whopping Rs 1300 Crore Boeing 767-300F Private Jet, Shares a Video on Instagram
Drake collaborated with Canada based Cargojet for his private Boeing 767 and has named it Air Drake.
Drake with his Air Drake Boeing 767. (Image: Instagram)
A lot of celebrities from Hollywood own a private plane, but only a few personalize them as interesting as rapper Drake. The Canadian artist recently revealed his customized Boeing 767-300F on Instagram, with his own logos, customized interior and a name like we have never heard before – Air Drake. Drake collaborated with Canadian Airline Cargojet for this personalized private plane.
In a video on Instagram, Drake says that the 30-seat airplane is all for himself and overlooks the final finishing touches on the private plane with Air Drake written across the jet and his signature "praying hands" icon on the tail of the plane.
The plane costed him a whopping $185 million – before customization. Cargojet earlier announced their partnership with the rapper this month. "Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine," Drake said in a statement. "So when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so."
Cargojet's president and CEO, Ajay Virmani, said - "We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
