Rare 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona up for Auction

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Silverstone Auctions is set to hold what will be its inaugural 'Sale of Ferraris in association with Ferrari Owners' Club GB' at the world-famous Silverstone circuit on May 18, and the star of the show is set to be a low-mileage and highly collectible 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.The Daytona is one of only 158 UK-supplied cars of its type, and one of just 15 that were finished in this particular color of Argento Auteuil. It will be the headline attraction at the auction house's first ever Ferrari marque dedicated sale since partnering with the prestigious car club, and the estimate of what it will go for stands at between £500,000 and £575,000 (about US$700,00-US$806,000).Speaking about the car, Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Adam Rutter says: "Without doubt, this is one of the most exceptional Ferraris we've had the pleasure to offer for sale. It's in incredible condition thanks to the very careful ownership of its previous guardians, and I'm sure it will be of serious interest to car collectors worldwide."2018 is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona at the 1968 Paris Motor Show, which is where it was also announced as the quickest and most expensive road-going model Ferrari had ever built up to that point.This particular example was originally supplied by Maranello to H.W. Motors of Walton-Upon-Thames on 10th May 1972, and bears the chassis number 15835. It was delivered brand new to a classic car enthusiast and historic racer by the name of Mr. Jeremy Agace, and the car featured the optional extra of air conditioning. Even the number plate is completely original, which is 'MPB 125K' and is still on the car today.Its unmistakable bodywork was almost inevitably designed by Pininfarina, and was built by the equally well-respected Scaglietti. What's underneath the hood is equally as impressive as it's a 4.4-liter, quad-cam V-12 engine that develops an astonishing 352 bhp and boasts a top speed of 174 mph.With just 35,900 miles on the clock the car represents a very special collector's piece as it's in such exceptional condition. Rutter adds: "Chassis #15835 has passed through the hands of some significant collectors during its time. Anyone looking to own a Daytona should certainly consider this example, and what better time to buy than in the 50th anniversary year of the model?"