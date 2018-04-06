English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rare 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona up for Auction
The Daytona is one of only 158 UK-supplied cars of its type, and one of just 15 that were finished in this particular color of Argento Auteuil.
1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Silverstone Auctions is set to hold what will be its inaugural 'Sale of Ferraris in association with Ferrari Owners' Club GB' at the world-famous Silverstone circuit on May 18, and the star of the show is set to be a low-mileage and highly collectible 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.
The Daytona is one of only 158 UK-supplied cars of its type, and one of just 15 that were finished in this particular color of Argento Auteuil. It will be the headline attraction at the auction house's first ever Ferrari marque dedicated sale since partnering with the prestigious car club, and the estimate of what it will go for stands at between £500,000 and £575,000 (about US$700,00-US$806,000).
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
Speaking about the car, Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Adam Rutter says: "Without doubt, this is one of the most exceptional Ferraris we've had the pleasure to offer for sale. It's in incredible condition thanks to the very careful ownership of its previous guardians, and I'm sure it will be of serious interest to car collectors worldwide."
1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
2018 is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona at the 1968 Paris Motor Show, which is where it was also announced as the quickest and most expensive road-going model Ferrari had ever built up to that point.
This particular example was originally supplied by Maranello to H.W. Motors of Walton-Upon-Thames on 10th May 1972, and bears the chassis number 15835. It was delivered brand new to a classic car enthusiast and historic racer by the name of Mr. Jeremy Agace, and the car featured the optional extra of air conditioning. Even the number plate is completely original, which is 'MPB 125K' and is still on the car today.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
Its unmistakable bodywork was almost inevitably designed by Pininfarina, and was built by the equally well-respected Scaglietti. What's underneath the hood is equally as impressive as it's a 4.4-liter, quad-cam V-12 engine that develops an astonishing 352 bhp and boasts a top speed of 174 mph.
With just 35,900 miles on the clock the car represents a very special collector's piece as it's in such exceptional condition. Rutter adds: "Chassis #15835 has passed through the hands of some significant collectors during its time. Anyone looking to own a Daytona should certainly consider this example, and what better time to buy than in the 50th anniversary year of the model?"
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
The Daytona is one of only 158 UK-supplied cars of its type, and one of just 15 that were finished in this particular color of Argento Auteuil. It will be the headline attraction at the auction house's first ever Ferrari marque dedicated sale since partnering with the prestigious car club, and the estimate of what it will go for stands at between £500,000 and £575,000 (about US$700,00-US$806,000).
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
Speaking about the car, Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Adam Rutter says: "Without doubt, this is one of the most exceptional Ferraris we've had the pleasure to offer for sale. It's in incredible condition thanks to the very careful ownership of its previous guardians, and I'm sure it will be of serious interest to car collectors worldwide."
1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
2018 is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona at the 1968 Paris Motor Show, which is where it was also announced as the quickest and most expensive road-going model Ferrari had ever built up to that point.
This particular example was originally supplied by Maranello to H.W. Motors of Walton-Upon-Thames on 10th May 1972, and bears the chassis number 15835. It was delivered brand new to a classic car enthusiast and historic racer by the name of Mr. Jeremy Agace, and the car featured the optional extra of air conditioning. Even the number plate is completely original, which is 'MPB 125K' and is still on the car today.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
Its unmistakable bodywork was almost inevitably designed by Pininfarina, and was built by the equally well-respected Scaglietti. What's underneath the hood is equally as impressive as it's a 4.4-liter, quad-cam V-12 engine that develops an astonishing 352 bhp and boasts a top speed of 174 mph.
With just 35,900 miles on the clock the car represents a very special collector's piece as it's in such exceptional condition. Rutter adds: "Chassis #15835 has passed through the hands of some significant collectors during its time. Anyone looking to own a Daytona should certainly consider this example, and what better time to buy than in the 50th anniversary year of the model?"
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo