Rare Incidence Captured on Video Shows Wind Pushing Qatar Airways Aircraft Into Another Plane at Doha Airport

Qatar Airways parked 787-800 plane collided with another parked new A350-900 at Hamad international airport due to high wind and stormy weather.

In an absolutely rare incident, a parked aeroplane was pushed into another aircraft because of the strong winds.

The video shows how the stationed aircraft moves due to the force of the wind. The incident took place in Doha on Thursday.

The tweet read, "It happened yesterday, April 30 in Doha: a parked 787 Dreamliner Qatar Airways was pushed into a parked A350 by strong winds during a storm.

The video, which has garnered a mixed set of reactions on the social media portal, has been viewed more than 10 thousand times. A user said, "Depending on the strength of the wind the body of an aircraft + massive tailplane is enough weathercock the aircraft into the wind - early things we learn in pilot school. After all, aircraft are designed for airflow nose to tail, not side-on."

Another person wrote "It might be good to instruct to @qatarairways ramp managers to check the parking brake is ON on all their aircraft generally at the apron, and even moor them in case of high winds forecast. Everybody else does it. Get real."

