Rare One-Off Ferrari to Make an Appearance at Concours of Elegance

1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)

1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)

1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)

The Ferrari marque has always been considered to be one of the rarest and most exclusive brands in automotive history. However, a gathering at Hampton Court Palace for the Concours of Elegance will bring together some of the rarest of rare Ferraris together. Amongst these will be the one-off The 166MM/ 212 Export ‘Uovo’.The Uovo was designed for Count Giannino Marzotto to be the quintessential sports car back in its day. The rare Ferrari has hardly been seen by the general public. The Uovo was inspired by car designer Franco Reggiani’s aeronautical training and is nearly 150 kgs lighter than the Ferrari’s of that era.Although the Uovo is a one-off commission, it is in no way a slouch on the race track. Its repertoire includes a number of racing wins including the 1951 Giro della Toscana. It was recently sold by RM Sotheby’s. The Concours of Elegance might prove to one of the very rare opportunities to get a look at the ‘Uovo’ in all its glory.The Concours of Elegance will also feature a Dino 246 GTs, marking the 50th year since it’s introduction, one of only 165 - a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Scaglietti, an extremely rare Long Nose alloy-bodied Ferrari 275GTB and a 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso from Italian manufacturer’s ‘Tailor Made’ program.