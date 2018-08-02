English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rare One-Off Ferrari to Make an Appearance at Concours of Elegance
The 'Uovo' was inspired by car designer Franco Reggiani’s aeronautical training and is nearly 150 kgs lighter than the Ferrari’s of that era.
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: www.motor1.com)
Loading...
The Ferrari marque has always been considered to be one of the rarest and most exclusive brands in automotive history. However, a gathering at Hampton Court Palace for the Concours of Elegance will bring together some of the rarest of rare Ferraris together. Amongst these will be the one-off The 166MM/ 212 Export ‘Uovo’.
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)
The Uovo was designed for Count Giannino Marzotto to be the quintessential sports car back in its day. The rare Ferrari has hardly been seen by the general public. The Uovo was inspired by car designer Franco Reggiani’s aeronautical training and is nearly 150 kgs lighter than the Ferrari’s of that era.
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)
Although the Uovo is a one-off commission, it is in no way a slouch on the race track. Its repertoire includes a number of racing wins including the 1951 Giro della Toscana. It was recently sold by RM Sotheby’s. The Concours of Elegance might prove to one of the very rare opportunities to get a look at the ‘Uovo’ in all its glory.
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)
The Concours of Elegance will also feature a Dino 246 GTs, marking the 50th year since it’s introduction, one of only 165 - a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Scaglietti, an extremely rare Long Nose alloy-bodied Ferrari 275GTB and a 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso from Italian manufacturer’s ‘Tailor Made’ program.
Also Watch
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)
The Uovo was designed for Count Giannino Marzotto to be the quintessential sports car back in its day. The rare Ferrari has hardly been seen by the general public. The Uovo was inspired by car designer Franco Reggiani’s aeronautical training and is nearly 150 kgs lighter than the Ferrari’s of that era.
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)
Although the Uovo is a one-off commission, it is in no way a slouch on the race track. Its repertoire includes a number of racing wins including the 1951 Giro della Toscana. It was recently sold by RM Sotheby’s. The Concours of Elegance might prove to one of the very rare opportunities to get a look at the ‘Uovo’ in all its glory.
1950 Ferrari 166 MM 212 'Uovo'. (Image: Source)
The Concours of Elegance will also feature a Dino 246 GTs, marking the 50th year since it’s introduction, one of only 165 - a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Scaglietti, an extremely rare Long Nose alloy-bodied Ferrari 275GTB and a 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso from Italian manufacturer’s ‘Tailor Made’ program.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- A Startup in Delhi Run by a Woman is Making Solo Travel Easy for Half the Population
- Lennon vs McCartney: Harvard Study Finds Who Wrote Famous Beatles Songs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...