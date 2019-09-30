Ratan Tata's 1978 Buick Skylark Goes on Sale for Rs 14 Lakh, Looks New
The one that made it to Ratan Tata’s garage was the S/R spec model that sat at the top rung of the range.
Ratan Tata Buick Skylark. (Image source: Facebook/Salman Vora)
Ratan Tata’s car collection has always been drool-worthy for most petrolheads in India. Back in the days when Buick was one of the manufacturers which stood in the centre of automotive glory, Tata had imported a Skylark for himself and the same car is now on sale. From what the images suggest, the oldie has been maintained with the utmost care through all the years. According to a post of Facebook, the car has been priced at Rs 14 lakh and the owner is not looking for any negotiations (for all the right reasons of course).
Except for the wheels which seem to be aftermarket, the 1978 Buick Skylark seems largely stock with the same paint scheme and interiors that it came more than four decades back. To put the car into perspective, the Skylark was once the company’s linchpin and was mostly powered by a V6 engine. However, as the demand grew, Buick decided to put a smile on its buyers’ faces with an optional V8 block.
The one that made it to Ratan Tata’s garage was the S/R spec model that sat at the top rung of the range. It doesn’t need to be mentioned that Ratan Tata is one of the few people in India that owns a variety of cars that would make people go aw and this is definitely among them. The current owner of the car has done a fantastic job in maintaining the car thus retaining its glory.
