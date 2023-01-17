Ratan Tata Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Indica, Calls It "Birth of India's Passenger Car Industry"

Ratan Tata posted a throwback photo on Instagram, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic Tata Indica, India’s first indigenous passenger car. The photo was accompanied by a caption where the business tycoon cherished the memory of the launch of Indica that revolutionised the passenger car segment in the country.

“Twenty-five years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me,” read the caption posted with the photo that saw a younger Ratan Tata posing with the hatchback car. The post received over 3 million likes and 20,000 comments in less than a day. Many users were seen reminiscing about their experiences with Tata Indica in the comments section.

Tata Motors introduced the Indica in 1998 and it received an overwhelming reception. Within two years of its introduction, the car proved to be a success, and thanks to its features and cost, the brand quickly gained popularity. However, after 20 years of manufacturing, Tata Motors discontinued the compact hatchback in 2018 due to more advanced and premium products in the segment. Overall, the Tata Indica was a ground-breaking car that had a big impact on the Indian auto industry.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is putting on a fantastic show at the Auto Expo 2023, where it has displayed an exciting set of cars that include Altroz Racer Edition, Punch CNG, Harrier EV. Avinya EV, Curvv, and Sierra EV in various phases of production. The model line-up included a mix of EV and ICE cars that will be introduced over the subsequent few years.

