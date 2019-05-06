Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric Mobility

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola said Ratan Tata has been a mentor to him personally, and also an inspiration in shaping Ola's journey over the years.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric Mobility
File photo of Tata Group's Ratan Tata (PTI)
Loading...
Ride-hailing major Ola said Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has invested in its EV business - Ola Electric Mobility (OEM). This investment, which is part of OEM's series A round of funding, is in Tata's personal capacity, Ola said in a statement. Details of the funding were not disclosed.

"His investment in Ola Electric will bring his deep experience and mentorship to the company's ambitions to make electric mobility viable at scale," it added.

Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies, Ola's parent company. He had invested in ANI Technologies in July 2015. In March this year, OEM had announced raising Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India.

The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development," Tata said.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola said Tata has been a mentor to him personally, and an inspiration in shaping Ola's journey over the years.

"I'm very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor... We are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021," he added.

OEM was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur. In 2018, Ola subsequently announced Mission: Electric' to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2021.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram