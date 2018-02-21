English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reader's Query - Best Diesel Automatic Car under Rs 10 Lakhs - Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS
We answer the most asked question to us - “Can you suggest a high mileage diesel automatic under Rs 10 Lakh?”
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image: Siddarth Safaya/News18.com)
With the growing traffic congestion on roads, a lot of buyers are shifting from manual to automatic gearbox. However, by the virtue of it, an automatic gearbox is at least a Lakh bucks more expensive than a corresponding manual gearbox. In came the affordable AMT technology that made the automatic gearbox accessible for anyone and everyone.
Now Indian buyers are both price conscious, as well as mileage conscious. A lot of such people direct this query to us – “Can you suggest an affordable, high mileage diesel automatic to us?” To answer the reader's query, we analyzed all the cars under Rs 10 Lakh bracket, along with their variants and we found out that the best car with diesel automatic under Rs 10 Lakh is–
Maruti Suzuki Dzire rear. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)
"Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AT"
The all-new Dzire compact sedan came out to be an aspirational launch from the house of Maruti, given the number of updates they have adorned in the India’s largest selling sedan. Within few months of its launch, Maruti Suzuki Dzire went on to become the most successful car in India, with the highest ever monthly sales, as well as the fastest car to reach 1 Lakh. Here are the reasons why we chose the new Dzire?
Design
The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire borrows most of its design cues from the 2018 Suzuki Swift. The wide trapezoidal black grille with chrome inserts, Projector head lamps with LED DRLs, new diamond-cut 15” alloys and square-shaped LED tail lights are some of the differentiating features when compared to the outgoing model. Even the body stance has been altered to give it a more proportionate sedan look. Case-in-point, the body has been lowered by 7mm, widened by 30mm, gets a height reduction of 30mm and has a 20mm longer wheelbase, giving it a more commanding appeal on the road.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire cabin. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)
Features
The cabin of the new Dzire comes with a dual shade of black and beige, accentuated by Satin Chrome on the instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, speedometer rings and faux wood inserts on the steering, dashboard and door panels. Both the instrument panel and the central console is tilted towards the driver to give a better viewing angle while driving.
The stand-out features include a 7” inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and doubles up as a reverse parking camera. Then there’s the automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering, and rear AC vents, all of which were not available in the previous-gen Dzire.
Apart from being feature rich, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also one of the safest cars in its segment and comes with 2-airbags and ABS with EBD, both of which are offered as standard in the Dzire. The Dzire is based on the company’s new HEARTECT platform, which gives it structural integrity and comes with ISOFIX (Child Seat Restraint System) mounts too.
Engine
The variant we chose is the ZDI AGS model, meaning it is powered by the famous 1.3-litre DDiS Diesel engine, producing 74 bhp and 190 Nm of output. It is mated to a 5-speed AGS (Auto Gear Shift) automated manual transmission (AMT). Also known as the two-pedal technology, an AGS gearbox eliminates the use of the clutch, saving your left leg from a lot of effort gone at taming your car through traffic.
Mileage
Mileage is one of the most important parameters for Indians buying a car. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel is the most frugal car, not only in its segment, but also the most frugal among all the cars sold in India. If you are someone who loves to drive a lot and mileage matters to you the most, diesel Dzire is the best car you can opt for.
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS Mileage – 28.40 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+. (Photo: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
Price
The most crucial aspect – the pricing of the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, as asked by our reader was to be under Rs 10 Lakh. The variant we chose is ZDI AGS and here’s the price-
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS - Rs 8.52 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
The overall price range of Maruti Suzuki Dzire ranges from Rs 5.56 Lakh – Rs 9.43 Lakh. There are a total of 14 variants on offer – 7 each for petrol and diesel.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Now Indian buyers are both price conscious, as well as mileage conscious. A lot of such people direct this query to us – “Can you suggest an affordable, high mileage diesel automatic to us?” To answer the reader's query, we analyzed all the cars under Rs 10 Lakh bracket, along with their variants and we found out that the best car with diesel automatic under Rs 10 Lakh is–
Maruti Suzuki Dzire rear. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)
"Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AT"
The all-new Dzire compact sedan came out to be an aspirational launch from the house of Maruti, given the number of updates they have adorned in the India’s largest selling sedan. Within few months of its launch, Maruti Suzuki Dzire went on to become the most successful car in India, with the highest ever monthly sales, as well as the fastest car to reach 1 Lakh. Here are the reasons why we chose the new Dzire?
Design
The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire borrows most of its design cues from the 2018 Suzuki Swift. The wide trapezoidal black grille with chrome inserts, Projector head lamps with LED DRLs, new diamond-cut 15” alloys and square-shaped LED tail lights are some of the differentiating features when compared to the outgoing model. Even the body stance has been altered to give it a more proportionate sedan look. Case-in-point, the body has been lowered by 7mm, widened by 30mm, gets a height reduction of 30mm and has a 20mm longer wheelbase, giving it a more commanding appeal on the road.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire cabin. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/ News18)
Features
The cabin of the new Dzire comes with a dual shade of black and beige, accentuated by Satin Chrome on the instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, speedometer rings and faux wood inserts on the steering, dashboard and door panels. Both the instrument panel and the central console is tilted towards the driver to give a better viewing angle while driving.
The stand-out features include a 7” inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and doubles up as a reverse parking camera. Then there’s the automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering, and rear AC vents, all of which were not available in the previous-gen Dzire.
Apart from being feature rich, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also one of the safest cars in its segment and comes with 2-airbags and ABS with EBD, both of which are offered as standard in the Dzire. The Dzire is based on the company’s new HEARTECT platform, which gives it structural integrity and comes with ISOFIX (Child Seat Restraint System) mounts too.
Engine
The variant we chose is the ZDI AGS model, meaning it is powered by the famous 1.3-litre DDiS Diesel engine, producing 74 bhp and 190 Nm of output. It is mated to a 5-speed AGS (Auto Gear Shift) automated manual transmission (AMT). Also known as the two-pedal technology, an AGS gearbox eliminates the use of the clutch, saving your left leg from a lot of effort gone at taming your car through traffic.
Mileage
Mileage is one of the most important parameters for Indians buying a car. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel is the most frugal car, not only in its segment, but also the most frugal among all the cars sold in India. If you are someone who loves to drive a lot and mileage matters to you the most, diesel Dzire is the best car you can opt for.
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS Mileage – 28.40 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+. (Photo: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
Price
The most crucial aspect – the pricing of the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, as asked by our reader was to be under Rs 10 Lakh. The variant we chose is ZDI AGS and here’s the price-
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI AGS - Rs 8.52 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
The overall price range of Maruti Suzuki Dzire ranges from Rs 5.56 Lakh – Rs 9.43 Lakh. There are a total of 14 variants on offer – 7 each for petrol and diesel.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation