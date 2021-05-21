ReadyAssist Enters Roadside Assistance, Fitting and Assembling Services for Bicycles in India

ReadyAssist is all set to venture into the roadside assistance, fitting & assembling services for bicycles across seven cities in India by cross leveraging its existing RSA fleets. With the rising demand for bicycles and stores being closed due to lockdowns at various parts of the country, customers are moving more towards online purchase of bicycles from e-commerce portals and online selling platforms of the OEMs. This has made a paradigm shift in the way how bicycles are delivered, assembled & serviced.

Being a PAN India service provider with more than 5000 mechanics serving 16500+ pin codes of the country, it was an ideal choice for ReadyAssist to foray into this segment. This cross leveraging of existing fleet would also enable additional earnings to their mechanics, which is a most needed support at this COVID situation.

ReadyAssist claims to have trained 100+ mechanics in 7 major cities- Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR of the country who can perform assembling of bicycles at doorstep, regular periodic services & breakdown assistance. The training were facilitated by Sanjay, one of the well-known bicycle trainer in the country. ReadyAssist plans to cross-train 3 mechanics in every district in the coming months through its in-house training wing called Mecademy.

Also Watch:

Vimal Singh, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist stated, “Not much is spoken about the roadside assistance for bicycles. We believe, we can be an enabler to help cycling enthusiasts pedal their way without any worries of regular maintenance & breakdowns. While ReadyAssist is investing more in EV enablements, we have also proactively taken an initiative to train 100s of our mechanics from selected cities on the skillsets of bicycles. We are in talks with OEMs and e-commerce companies to be their official RSA & assembling partner across the country through subscription models. This would bring a new era of convenience & support to the cycling community”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here